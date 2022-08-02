Guidelines on Cash for Protection Programming in Jordan - Final 30 Nov 2021

Introduction:

The Jordan Cash for Protection (C4P) Task Force developed this guideline to enhance or refine the cash for protection programming of its partners including new organizations who are planning to set up their cash-based protection interventions in addition to their Covid-19 emergency response. Based on international standards and adapted in the Jordan context, this document aims to unify the understanding of cash for protection concepts, definitions, eligibility criteria, calculation of amounts and tools to monitor and measure impact of C4P programs. It also includes good practices adapted by the partners as a response to the Covid-19 situation.

This is a living document wherein updates must be done based on international standards as well as the evolution of the Jordan context including agreed upon updates on the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) with various sectors such as the Basic Needs Working Group as well as other sectoral inputs from the Protection Working Group. The C4P Task Force will review this document on a minimum annual basis for updates. This document will be shared with relevant working groups for inputs and endorsement to ensure collaboration and wider dissemination.