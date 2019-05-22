GRL Power Case Study: What can we learn about the experience of girl-led research in Jordan?

Challenging the Norms

“Representation of the world, like the world itself, is the work of men; they describe it from their own point of view, which they confuse with absolute truth.”

Three adolescent girls under the age of 19 discuss what makes a safe city for an adolescent girl in Jordan; one is an interviewer, another is a note-taker, and the third is an interviewee. This is what research days looked like in the girl research units (GRUs) of the three areas of Amman,

Balqa, and Madaba. A cohort of six girls in each area got together in February and March 2018 to collect qualitative data through inperson interviews with peer adolescent girls. Prior to that, the girl researchers received training on qualitative research skills by a trained mentor from their local community to form together a GRU and lead research in their area. Mona, a 19 year old girl researcher from Balqa, expressed that the experience of being part of a GRU that Girl Research and Learning Power (GRL Power) offered: “[it] challenges the norms of what girls do and the stigma of “’aib” or shame.” GRL Power is one of the first adolescent girl-led research initiatives in Jordan and is funded under a USAID YouthPower Learning contract managed by Making Cents International. GRL Power was launched in October 2017 with the aim of putting adolescent girls in the lead of the project as researchers. Mercy Corps’ Regional Center for the Advancement of Adolescent Girls (the Center), in partnership with ActionAid Arab Regional Initiative (AA), facilitated the process by recognizing the girls as experts in their own wellbeing, and by providing them the space and platform to speak for themselves.

Eighteen girl researchers conducted interviews with 75 peer adolescent girls to understand what makes a safe city for them, provide a new lens to Action Aid’s ‘Safe Cities for Women’ project and support its effort to increase safety in public spaces in Jordan.