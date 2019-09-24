Government of Turkey supports UNRWA education programme in Jordan through TIKA

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) inaugurated the UNRWA Amman New Camp Preparatory Girls’ School 1 and 2 after comprehensive renovation and furnishing works of the school were completed.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism H.E. Mr. Mohammad Nuri ERSOY, TIKA President Mr. Serkan Kayalar, Turkish Ambassador to Jordan H.E. Mr. Murat Karagöz, UNRWA Acting Deputy Commissioner-General Mr. Christian Saunders and the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan Mr. Mohammed Adar, in the presence of the Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs and the school’s students and teachers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism H.E. Mr. Mohammad Nuri Ersoy said, “Turkey will continue to stand for the Palestinian people and the achievement of stability and peace in Palestine,” and added, “TIKA's office in Jordan was established in 2015 and provides services in different fields including education, agriculture and health,” H.E. also stressed that TIKA pays great attention to the education sector, believing that education is the most contributing sector to the progress and development of society.

On behalf of UNRWA, Mr. Christian Saunders thanked Turkey and TIKA for the generous contribution and said: “UNRWA wishes to sincerely thank Turkey for its support to Palestine refugees, the lasted of which was the renovation of this school and provision students with newly rehabilitated classrooms and new furniture to usher in the 2019-2020 school year.” Saunders added that such support comes at a critical time and highlighted the financial deficit the Agency is currently faced with. He underscored the importance of Turkish support to Palestine refugees in Jordan and emphasized its role in protecting the right to education for UNRWA students in the Agency’s

In 2018, UNRWA and TIKA signed an agreement to renovate the UNRWA Amman New Camp Girls’ School 1 and 2, located in Amman New Camp, known locally as Wehdat. The camp hosts over 58,000 Palestine refugees in 0.48 square kilometers.

On the 1st of September 2019, some 120,000 students in 169 UNRWA schools in Jordan returned back to their schools despite the financial challenges facing the Agency. Through the support extended by partners such as Turkey and TIKA, UNRWA has continued its provision of quality education and healthcare to Palestine refugees, sending a strong and positive message to the world.

Background Information:

TIKA is an international development agency under Republic of Turkey Prime Ministry to focus on development collaboration. Established in 1992, TIKA works in 140 countries, including the ones where their 60 offices are located. In 2016 TIKA office was officially opened in Amman. The office follows up on the implementation of Turkish technical aid and grant programmes in Jordan and ensures Turkey’s support for the implementation of projects. Turkey shares its knowledge and experience through TIKA, with many countries from the Pacific to the Central Asia, from the Middle-East and Africa to the Balkans and from Caucasia to South America.

TIKA carries out the task of being a cooperating mechanism for the state institutions and organisations, universities, non-profit organisations and the private sector. In addition, it functions as a platform for these actors to come together and it records the development aid carried out by Turkey.

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.4 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

