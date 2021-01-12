The Government of Korea commits to a multi-year contribution to UNICEF’s Makani Programme in Jordan

AMMAN, 11 January 2021 — The Government of the Republic of Korea and UNICEF signed a US$2 million multi-year agreement to support the Makani programme, an integrated programme that links interventions in education, child protection and adolescent and youth engagement in a safe and protected environment. The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by Korean Ambassador H.E Lee Jae-wan and UNICEF Representative Tanya Chapuisat.

"The Korean Government's contribution comes as part of the Republic of Korea's plan to assist the Jordan Response Plan for the Syrian Crisis" said Lee Jae-wan, the Korean Ambassador to Jordan and he highlighted the successful strategic partnership between the Republic of Korea and UNICEF in supporting the Syrian refugees in Jordan.

"We hope that this contribution could help support the wellbeing and advance the most vulnerable children's education especially during the Covid 19 pandemic" he added.

"UNICEF welcomes the renewed support and generous contribution of the Republic of Korea to the Makani programme" said Tanya Chapuisat, Representative, UNICEF Jordan. "This agreement demonstrates our shared commitment to reach the most vulnerable, marginalized children and adolescents, and their families through Makani centers answering for their growing needs particularly in light of the Covid 19 pandemic."

The Makani centers across the Kingdom of Jordan, including in refugee camps, provide comprehensive services to marginalized and vulnerable children and adolescents aged 0-18 years and their caregivers. Providing children and young people with a safe place to connect, learn and play and ensuring that every child receives equal services without discrimination based on gender, ability, language, race, religion or nationality.

Through this strategic partnership, Makani centers will be able to further support 80,000 vulnerable children in Jordan including those living in refugee camps, as well as supporting young refugees' transition to adulthood and equipping them for meaningful employment opportunities. This contribution will also provide refugees living in Azraq and Za'atri camps with direct access to employment opportunities inside the camps.

Since 2012, The Government of the Republic of Korea has contributed more than US$12 million to UNICEF in Jordan, making it possible for UNICEF to reach the most vulnerable children and youth with critical Child Protection, Education, Social Protection, Health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene interventions