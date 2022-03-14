The Government of Japan provides US$ 3 million contribution to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)

Amman – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received today from the Government of Japan a contribution of US$ 3 million to support Syrian refugees living in camps in Jordan.

Thanks to this grant, families in camps will receive monthly electronic vouchers that are designed exclusively for purchasing food at supermarkets and bakeries in the camps and are operated through blockchain technology.

“This grant is part of the Government of Japan’s Emergency Grant Aid for vulnerable refugees and internally displaced people, facing humanitarian crisis in Syria as well as in Jordan and Lebanon. We appreciate the valuable role of WFP which has been working for vulnerable people since the beginning of the Syrian crisis. We hope our contribution will help to secure the basic necessities of the people facing urgent challenges in their lives.” said H.E. Kaoru Shimazaki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Jordan.

He announced the contribution during a joint visit to the Zaatari camp with WFP Representative and Country Director, Alberto Correia Mendes. Ambassador Shimazaki visited the shops where families buy their food using their e-vouchers, spoke with refugees and made some house calls.

“WFP is extremely grateful for the continued generosity of the people and Government of Japan,” said Mendes. “Good partners like the Government of Japan are needed more than ever, especially as we face challenges in raising sufficient resources to continue putting food on the tables of families and their children.”

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2012, the Government of Japan has been a significant partner to WFP Jordan, contributing US$ 35.7 million in the last ten years through cash contributions in support of direct food assistance and livelihood activities enhancing food security to vulnerable Jordanians and refugees.

