01 May 2019

Government of Japan announce additional support to UNICEF to keep children healthy and protected

AMMAN, 1 May 2019 — The Government of Japan has committed a new contribution of US$1.78 million to support UNICEF’s health and nutrition and water and sanitation interventions for children and women in Jordan, and Japanese Ambassador, H.E. Hidenao Yanagi, and Robert Jenkins, UNICEF Representative attended an event in the Princess Salma School in Amman.

During the visit, the Ambassador joined and observed one of the environmental classes with some of nearly 2,000 students in the double-shifted school who will benefit from improved water, sanitation and hygiene facilities thanks to Japan’s partnership with UNICEF. The planned works includes new toilets and tap stands to help keep children healthy while they learn, as well as supporting the Ministry of Education schools to reach national standards.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government of Japan for their ongoing support to keep the most vulnerable children healthy and protected through critical water, sanitation, health and nutrition interventions,” said Robert Jenkins, UNICEF Jordan Representative.

H.E. Ambassador Yanagi “We highly appreciate schools in Jordan which have received many Syrian students since the onset of Syrian crisis. I hope that our assistance to WASH activities by UNICEF can help to mitigate the burden in schools caused by the Syrian crisis and enable students to enjoy their school life in better sanitary environment.”

The generous contribution from the Government of Japan will enable UNICEF to roll out the new ‘Three Star Approach’ for better Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) standards in Ministry of Education schools in Jordan. The project will rehabilitate WASH facilities in schools, increase water conservation practices, promote positive hygiene behaviours among students and connect more schools and communities to the public water network.

UNICEF’s partnership with the Government of Japan is also supporting lifesaving efforts with the Ministry of Health to improve immunization services across the country to keep the most vulnerable children protected from disease and strengthen child protection services to prevent violence and strengthen the protection response for women and girls.

