Germany reinforces its support to vulnerable populations in Jordan

AMMAN – Germany has again shown its commitment to support refugees and vulnerable Jordanians with a contribution of 65 million Euros (US$76.9 million USD) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Jordan for the years 2020 and 2021.

The contribution, provided by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, will enable WFP to continue supporting half a million refugees in communities across the Kingdom, including those living in the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps, through monthly cash assistance to meet their food and nutritional needs.

“In 2020, refugees and vulnerable communities in Jordan have faced tremendous challenges due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We are grateful for WFP who has stayed and delivered much-needed assistance during the first months of the pandemic. Germany has provided US$540 Million in additional funding to cover urgent needs caused by COVID-19 worldwide. We are glad to continue to support WFP in its efforts to reach the most vulnerable in Jordan and hope to contribute to building resilience going forward,” Bernhard Kampmann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, said.

Germany is the second largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Jordan, and the largest single donor to WFP in Jordan. In 2019, Germany contributed a total of 89.3 million Euros (US$99.9 million) to WFP Jordan in support of vulnerable populations in Jordan.

“WFP is grateful for Germany’s continuous support, especially during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted already vulnerable groups in Jordan, driving them into increased food insecurity,” said Alberto Correia Mendes, Representative and Country Director to WFP in Jordan.

Germany also contributed 6.1 million Euros (US$6.6 million) through the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development to support WFP’s school feeding, livelihoods and social protection programmes. This includes supporting the delivery of healthy and nutritious snacks to 420,000 of the most vulnerable Jordanian and refugee school children, implementing projects that provide work and training opportunities for vulnerable youth in agriculture, food production, home-based businesses, and innovation as well as WFP’s support to the National Aid Fund, Jordan’s largest protection programme, in expanding their assistance to vulnerable Jordanians.

In light of the growing needs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial contribution from the German government has helped to enhance the ability of the Fund to respond quickly using remote methodology and digitisation of payment systems.

#

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Contact

For more information please contact

Dara ElMasri, WFP/Amman,

Mob. +96 279 013 7267,

dara.elmasri@wfp.org