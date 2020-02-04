Geographic Multidimensional Vulnerability Analysis: Assessing the performance and supply capacity of different sectors - Jordan

Highlights

The Geographic Multidimensional Vulnerability Analysis uses existing national data and geographic mapping to take a wide-ranging look at the most critical issues - including education, social protection, health, water, climate change and livelihoods - affecting the well-being of children and the wider population.

It also generates the evidence needed to inform effective policy development and resource allocation.

The analysis shows how making immediate, critical, targeted investments in the most vulnerable communities in Jordan could rapidly accelerate progress for children and move the country further towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the next decade.

Objective and Background

The Geographic Multidimensional Vulnerability Analysis is a mapping tool for assessing the performance and supply capacity of different sectors for the purpose of identifying gaps, improve the allocation of resources, and policy planning, regardless of nationality.

This analysis covers multidimensional socio-economic vulnerabilities that can be used for designing appropriate adaptation and mitigation policies for poor and vulnerable populations in Jordan. Vulnerability analysis is conducted using a sectoral assessment approach, which covers:

1) Economic Outlook and Poverty,

2) Education,

3) Health,

4) Water and Sanitation,

5) Livelihoods,

6) Nutrition and Food Security,

7) Social Protection,

8) Local Governance and Municipal Services,

9) Environment and Climate Change,

10) Housing,

11) Energy,

12) Transport, and

13) Justice.

The analysis relies on nationally representative surveys and administrative data from the government and other agencies:

• Household Expenditure and Income Survey (2017-18)

• Demographic and Health Survey (2017-18)

• VAF (UNHCR 2019)– Indicators related to Vulnerability Assessment for Syrian Refugees • Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis (WFP-CFSVA, 2019)

• Administrative Data: Education, Health, WASH, Local Governance and Municipal Services, Energy, Justice, Transport, Environment, and Poverty.