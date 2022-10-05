Gender Based Violence Sub Working Group Jordan - Terms of Reference (Updated August 2022)

1.Background

Twelve years into the Syria crisis, refugees remain in exile as their country continues to face a protracted conflict and an overwhelming humanitarian crisis. To date the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recorded 674,148 registered Syrian refugees in Jordan, a number that has remained consistent over the past four years, mainly due to the increased entry restrictions into the Kingdom. Among the Syrian refugee population 26.3 % are women, 24.9 % Are men, 23.7 % are girls and 25% are boys. Women and girls represent half of the refugee population (50%).

Close to 83% of registered refugees live outside the camps, primarily concentrated in urban and rural areas in the northern governorates of Jordan, with lesser populations in the southern governorates. The remaining Syrian refugees live in camps, mainly in Zatari Camp (±80,000), Azraq Camp (±44,516) and the Emirati Jordanian Camp (±7,000). Jordan also hosts refugee population from other countries including Iraq, Yemen Somalia, Sudan, and others. The prolonged displacement is impacting severely on women and girls in Jordan, increasing GBV risks and exposure for refugee and host community, with increased demands on services. Since the beginning of the Syria crisis coordination of GBV service provision has emerged as an urgent need in the GBV response as partners for GBV increased and services become more multi-faceted to meet identified needs of vulnerable women and girls, promoting common standards and approached and building national capacity to respond. In Jordan a GBV WG was established in 2014 within the Protection working group. Those terms of reference define the scope and the governance of the sub-working group.

Gender based violence (GBV) among Syrian refugees is manifested in many forms including rape, domestic violence, early and forced marriages, sexual exploitation, and abuse. Violence occurred in the country of origin and in Jordan. Although women, girls, men, and boys experience gender-based violence patterns of violence and drivers differ. Gender Based Violence happens more to women and girls because it is a manifestation of historically unequal power relations between men and women, which have led to the domination over and discrimination against women by men. GBV Working group member are committed to maintain specialized focused services to women and girls.

2. Objective

The Gender Based Violence Sub-Working Group (GBV SWG) is a coordinating body with the objective to strengthen GBV prevention and response in emergency settings. It works to facilitate multi sectoral, Inter-Agency action aimed at prevention of GBV, and to ensure a principled approach to the provision of accessible, prompt, confidential and appropriate services to survivors of GBV. The GBV SWG’s focus is Syrian refugees in urban contexts, camps, informal tented settlements (ITS) and other collective centers. GBV services are open to all vulnerable population hosted in Jordan including refugee of other nationalities, migrants and Jordanian affected by the crisis. The GBV SWG develops and implements the GBV strategy within the broader protection strategy for Jordan, and ensures services are in place for multisectorial response to GBV and advocate for the integration of GBV risk mitigation strategies in other sectors. The GBV SWG coordinates with national coordination bodies and structures. It also ensures a coordinated approach with field level coordination mechanisms.