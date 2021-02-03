GBV Prevention Curriculum: an overview of good practices and tools in Jordan 2020 [EN/AR]

Introduction

This guide was developed by the Jordan River Foundation in partnership with Jordan Humanitarian Fund of the United Nations (JHF - OCHA) with the generous support of Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Sweden and Italy, and in close coordination with the SGBV SWG (Sexual and Gender Based Violence Sub-Working Group) to act as a guiding tool for institutions and organizations. The various programs aiming at planning and implementing projects aimed at promoting prevention and elimination of all types of gender-based violence in Jordan, and providing a knowledge base based on best practices that have been implemented in this regard, in addition to lessons learned from practices that did not meet the expected success with a view to avoid or reprogram it according to the target context.

Given the endless efforts and resources that have been invested over the past two decades in order to enhance the protection of women and children, fostering gender equality, as well as the prevention of all types of GBV, this guide has attempted to gather, analyze and present the best practices that were, and are still being implemented, by presenting them under one frame of reference of which may facilitate the planning, implementation, and reprogramming of the initiatives, projects, and programs that aims towards the prevention of GBV, and advance its efficiency and ensure appropriateness with the implementation context.

JRF and JHF sincerely believe in the importance of joint efforts and the enhancement of cooperation between all parties concerned with the Protection and Development sectors; the process of developing this guide was endorsed by the SGBV SWG, which involves key partners concerned in protection from local and international organization working in Jordan. Consequently, a specialized multi-sectoral team was developed from various sectors to complete the development of the contents of this guide, and endorse it by all parties concerned.

Emphasizing on the participatory work approach, and the importance of specialized action, JRF put together an internal team specialized in the prevention and protection from violence, which in turn has communicated with main entities contributing to developing and enriching the content provided by the multi-sectoral team others, and gathering all the information and references related to the practices presented in this guide.

We hope this Guide will contribute to the development of the Protection and Development Sectors in Jordan, and the promotion of GBV prevention.