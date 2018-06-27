27 Jun 2018

Further essential support for Syrian refugees

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

The Australian Government will provide further funding over the next two years for CARE Australia to deliver humanitarian assistance to refugees in Jordan.

The USD $3 million funding will provide critical support to people affected by the Syrian and Iraq conflicts and help them rebuild their lives.

Australia has provided and committed more than $613 million to the humanitarian response since 2011.

The Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton said he was pleased the Australian Government would once again partner with CARE Australia and expand on the $2 million worth of services delivered to the region in 2016-17.

"The funding will provide more than 100,000 people with support and information to gain access to essential services, as well as providing 800 households with emergency cash assistance to meet urgent protection needs," Mr Dutton said.

"More than 2,000 individuals will receive additional services including vocational training and mental health support."

New activities such as incentives for children's enrolment in school and an expansion of education related activities through the Jordan River Foundation will be provided in the provinces of Irbid, Mafraq, Zarqa, Azraq and Amman.

This funding will be provided in addition to the Australian Government's three-year $220 million assistance package to support those affected by the crisis in Syria and neighbouring countries hosting large numbers of refugees.

Since 1 July 2015, the Australian Government has granted more than 30,000 visas for those displaced by the conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

