09 Jan 2020

Food insecurity and natural shocks in Jordan

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 09 Jan 2020 View Original

This story map is an analytical tool that shows areas, categories, and numbers of vulnerable population to food insecurity and different natural shocks in in Jordan.

The Integrated Context Analysis (ICA) is an analytical process that contributes to the identification of broad national programmatic strategies, including resilience building, disaster risk reduction, and social protection for the most vulnerable and food insecure populations.

Trend analyses provide an understanding of what has happened in the past and what may (or may not) be changing to act as a proxy for what may occur in the future, and where short, medium, and longer-term programming efforts may be required. It is based on two core factors: trends of food insecurity and main natural shocks (droughts and floods).

Read the full report on WFP.

