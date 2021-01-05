Jordan
FO Azraq UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Report, December 2020
Attachments
Situation Overview
In December, 30 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and 80 recoveries were reported. The total number of confirmed reported cases in Azraq camp since the start of the pandemic is 573 cases of which 557 cases have been recovered and 01 death has been reported. As such, the current acve COVID-19 cases in Azraq Camp are 15.
Concerns: Refugees returning to the Camp are one of the main concerns; 111 (19.37%) of the COVID-19 confirmed cases in Azraq camp are returnees. While, IBVs are 76 (13.26%). Moreover, refugees from the camp who move in and out of camp informally connue to be the main threat for the Camp residents.
Suppression: The following measures supported in combang the spread of COVID-19 virus in Azraq Camp:
Interagency coordinaon with Authories coupled with commitment and dedicaon.
Communicaon with Community and the adherence to the prevenve measures, such as PPEs, the distribuon of hygiene materials and maintaining social distance at Distribuon Centers.
Temperature screening at the entry points and PCR tests for returnees.
Acve surveillance and contact tracing by MoH and Health Partners.
Isolaon of direct contact unl the result of the PCR swabs are released and refugees’ compliance.
Duly delivery of Assistance and Services to the Isolated Areas.
Strict follow ups by the Authories.
Preparaon for Second Wave: In preparaon for the second COVID-19 wave, (i) the conngency plan was updated, (ii) the Isolaon Area was upgraded and enhanced with 101 shelters to accommodate the posive cases and (iii) 50 beds ‘Corona Treatment Center’ was approved by MoH and is operaonal in the Camp.
Preparaon for COVID-19 Vaccinaon: Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Crisis Management have approved for the COVID19 vaccinaon to be conducted at the Corona Treatment Center. For that purpose, 3,167 refugee paents with NCDs in Azraq Camp and Healths Care Workers will be priorized.