FO Azraq UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Report, December 2020

Situation Overview

In December, 30 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and 80 recoveries were reported. The total number of confirmed reported cases in Azraq camp since the start of the pandemic is 573 cases of which 557 cases have been recovered and 01 death has been reported. As such, the current acve COVID-19 cases in Azraq Camp are 15.

Concerns: Refugees returning to the Camp are one of the main concerns; 111 (19.37%) of the COVID-19 confirmed cases in Azraq camp are returnees. While, IBVs are 76 (13.26%). Moreover, refugees from the camp who move in and out of camp informally connue to be the main threat for the Camp residents.

Suppression: The following measures supported in combang the spread of COVID-19 virus in Azraq Camp: