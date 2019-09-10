Finland supports employment of refugee women in Jordan

Finland will continue its support for a UN Women project in Jordan. The objective of the project is to improve the economic livelihood of women in a vulnerable position. Finland's support for the third phase of the project, for 2019–2022, amounts to EUR 2 million.

UN Women's project “Eid-bi-Eid” (in English “hand in hand”) benefits nearly 50,000 women in Jordan. It is a multi-donor project with a total budget of approximately EUR 30 million for four years.

The beneficiaries are Syrian refugee women and Jordanian women in the most vulnerable position. The aim of the project is to support the employment of women by influencing Jordan’s national legislation, providing women with employment opportunities and help in finding jobs inside and outside refugee camps and offering assistance to victims of sexual violence.

“Supporting the employment of refugee women is an important part of the economic empowerment of women, which has far-reaching implications for their lives. Finland has been a frontrunner in promoting women's and girls' rights and gender equality, and now that work continues,” says Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.

In addition, the project seeks to prevent violence against women through education and campaigns and to promote public debate on women's rights.

In 2014–2018, Finland has funded the first two phases of the project by a total of EUR 2.3 million. According to an external evaluation completed in 2018, the activities have been successful and have managed to promote the economic livelihood of vulnerable women.

The evaluation shows that the Oasis model implemented by the project has been very successful in promoting the comprehensive realisation of women's rights. Oasis centres are multi-activity centres in refugee camps, where the most vulnerable women are offered various services, such as education, employment opportunities and protection against violence targeting women.

In the third phase starting now, the Oasis concept will be extended outside the refugee centres by eight Oasis centres. In this way, support will reach more effectively both refugee women and the most vulnerable Jordanians in society.

