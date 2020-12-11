Final Evaluation of “Education and Protection for Syrians in Jordan''

Executive Summary

The “Education and Protection for Syrians in Jordan'' project has been implemented through CARE International in Jordan and funded by ADA. This project is designed to address the needs of vulnerable Syrians and Jordanian citizens, and targeted four urban areas of Jordan, including Amman, Irbid, Mafraq, and Zarqa. The first objective provided conditional cash for the protection and education of vulnerable youth who are at risk of dropping out or have already dropped out of school due to either working or due to the risk of early/child marriage and, therefore, not attending school. The second objective focused on providing vulnerable families with case-management support, following which referrals were made in order to connect these beneficiaries with both internal and/or external services. In addition, interventions included peer-to-peer support group activities, as well as one-day Psychosocial sessions (PS) implemented at CARE community centers that were focused on recreational, educational, and empowerment activities. The third objective provided small business development training and grants to entrepreneurs hoping to establish or expand their businesses.

At the close of the project implementation period, CARE Jordan commissioned Riyada Consulting to conduct an external qualitative final evaluation. This evaluation was conducted in a participatory manner and fully considered gender and other categories of marginalization in the design of the evaluation tools, data collection, and final analysis of the results. The purpose of this evaluation was to access the performance of the project under all the objectives according to their relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, impact, and sustainability. Specific consideration was also given to the ways in which the project has generated positive changes in the lives of targeted women, as well as ensuring accountability for the funds provided by ADA. Additionally, attention was given to identifying unintended consequences of the project, both positive and negative, as well as provide evidence-based recommendations for all stakeholders for the future programming in light with the evaluation findings, including specific recommendations concerning gender equality/women’s empowerment issues including power dynamics.

Lessons Learned:

Perhaps one of the most interesting lessons that arose out of this project can be directly connected to the restrictive environment that developed as a result of the lockdown. As the Jordanian government put in place protective measures in order to limit the spread of the virus, the project team had to work quickly and creatively in order to ensure the continued implementation of the ADA project. As a result, old methods and approaches were restructured to fit a virtual operational context, and existing online communication tools were expanded upon. Across all of the project’s activities, the project teams were able to reconsider their approach and develop new SOPs and curriculum that would not only ensure privacy and protection of the beneficiary, but also make it possible for the goals of the project to be achieved.

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, alternative solutions were needed in terms of the distribution of cash. Here CARE Jordan was able to arrange for an ATM to be made available in more remote areas through their relationship with the Cairo Amman Bank. This innovation has allowed the staff to reconsider the method of implementation, not only in times of crisis, but may also help in serving remote areas and reach more beneficiaries across a larger geographic area.

Through the implementation of the CCA component it has become clear that this activity is having a highly positive impact on the children and families involved. Therefore, the project team was able to focus more closely on the risks that remain a concern for the families, despite being provided support through the project. This analysis has made clear the full extent of the economic pressures being faced by these vulnerable beneficiaries, and the need for a pairing of the CCA activities with a form of livelihoods intervention for the family. The fact that the families are still unable to cover all of their costs and that some of the students are having to continue to work on the weekends, makes it clear that a more holistic intervention would be recommended in future project designs.

Conclusions:

The programmatic approach taken by CARE Jordan not only helps with the selection process through coordinated case management and internal referral system, but also made it possible for the ADA project to continue even during the COVID-19 crisis. This structure allows the project team to spread the management of a specific project across several parts of their organization and view the beneficiaries from a holistic perspective. During normal times this enables the project teams to draw on the resources of the organization which ensures that the project cycle is well held and interconnected within the organization. However, this was particularly important during the time of COVID-19, as the project team was able to problem solve and adjust quickly to the lockdown conditions with the support of the entire organization.

Strong community relationships are continuously reinforced by strong case management and information provision activities. This was particularly seen during the COVID-19 lockdown, where CARE Jordan was able to provide needed information and support to the beneficiaries in a timely manner. Furthermore, CARE Jordan has a good database and follow-up for previous / current beneficiaries supported; some cases got support across several years and different programmes. This ability to identify beneficiaries that are highly vulnerable and have a variety of needs and then refer them to different needed services allows CARE Jordan to create sustainable solutions. Through this project, in particular they were able to smartly identify new vulnerable beneficiaries, as well as serve those that were previously served through other projects. This helps to expand the impact of the activities within this ADA project.

The strong connection with the Jordanian Ministries allows CARE Jordan to ensure that the project fits within the Jordanian government planning and makes it possible to support vulnerable beneficiaries and enhance the living conditions of Syrian refugees and Jordanian citizens with low incomes.

Recommendations: