Factsheet - Middle East: Inclusive Humanitarian Action (IHA) - May 2021

Unintentionally left behind

In humanitarian contexts, persons with disabilities are disproportionately affected and exposed to heightened risks, and remain amongst the most likely to be left out of humanitarian assistance, as they encounter multiple environmental, institutional, and attitudinal barriers. Pre-existing discrimination is compounded by barriers related to the humanitarian situation, making persons with disabilities at greater risk of exclusion and marginalization.

A growing momentum towards disability inclusion has been observed since the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2008, framing a rights-based approach to disability. Awareness and policy developments have led to more concrete changes and commitments on disability inclusion, including the World Humanitarian Summit (2016) with the launch of the Charter on the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action, the UN Disability Strategy (2019). It has also led to the development of key operational guidelines such as the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Guideline on the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action as a roadmap to operationalize these commitments.

While there has been some progress towards the inclusion of persons with disabilities, they still remain amongst the most invisible groups to humanitarian actors and are left out of humanitarian assistance. Important gaps therefore still remain in ensuring no one is left behind.

Introducing Inclusive Humanitarian Action

Inclusive humanitarian action is grounded in international frameworks that affirm the rights of all individuals, including the International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law. Disability inclusive humanitarian action requires placing persons with disabilities at the center of the humanitarian response without discrimination, to ensure that they have meaningful access, both in terms of protection and assistance, and to participate in decision making, allowing them to fully enjoy their rights. IHA focuses on the identification and removal of barriers faced by persons with disabilities when accessing humanitarian services across all sectors, while recognizing and ensuring their capacity to engage meaningfully in the process.

Effective key principles and strategies for all humanitarian actors to promote inclusion in their work at global, national and sub-national levels include: implementing a twin-track approach which on one hand mainstreams disability in humanitarian policies, programs, coordination and service delivery on the one hand, employing targeted actions that respond to and empower persons with disabilities and their families.

Furthermore, the IASC Guidelines provide an excellent framework for action by emphasizing the four must-do actions across all stages of the program cycle.