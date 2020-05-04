Facing Double Crises Rapid assessment of the impact of COVID -19 on vulnerable workers in Jordan

PREFACE

The following report is the first in a series of studies derived from a large initiative led by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Save the Children International and Mercy Corps to assess the impact of COVID-19 on labour markets in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq (see back cover).

The current report has been developed by the ILO in collaboration with the Fafo Institute for Labour and Social Research (Fafo), and focuses on the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable groups in the Jordanian labour market, including vulnerable Jordanians, Syrian refugees, women and workers in informal employment. The focus on – and use of the term – “vulnerable workers” reflects the fact that the respondents who were approached in the questionnaire survey were sampled from the ILO’s programme databases. These databases primarily contain individuals that have required various types of support from the ILO in obtaining work and/or in ensuring decent working conditions – i.e. workers who in different ways can be described as “vulnerable” with respect to the labour market. This also implies that the assessment presented in this report is based on a nationally non-representative – but focused – sample of workers and job seekers.

The assessment of the impact on workers presented in this report will soon be complemented by an assessment of impact on business establishments in Jordan. In addition, two follow-up surveys will be conducted in the coming months in order to assess the longer-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business establishments and workers, as well as the effects of policy measures introduced to deal with challenges in the labour market that were imposed by the pandemic.

The data used in this report was collected by ILO staff in Jordan through a phone survey carried out between 9 and 14 April, 2020. The tools used in the survey were developed by Fafo in collaboration with the ILO. Fafo provided training, supervision and technical assistance during implementation of the survey.

We thank ILO Amman office staff: Alaa Al Arabiat, Khaled Alqudah and Anas Alakhras for their valuable contributions in supervisory roles, serving as trainers-of-trainers and playing a crucial role in overseeing the data collection process. We would like to extend special thanks to Patrick Daru, Thair Shraideh, Simon Done, Amal Mustafa and Nisreen Bathish from the ILO’s Amman office, as well as Luca Pellerano and Tomas Stenstrom from the ILO Regional Office for Arab states, for their technical advice and assistance.