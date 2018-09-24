24 Sep 2018

“Every person I can help makes my own experience a little less painful.”

Report
from The Global Fund
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original

Ammar Mohammad Abu-Adel started smoking as a young man in Iraq, where he worked delivering bread every day starting at 6 AM. When he developed a bad cough, he thought nothing of it. But when he lost his appetite, and 10 kilos, he went to a clinic and was diagnosed with tuberculosis. He feared the worst, having known a neighbor who died from the disease. He was careful to adhere to treatment, and it took two years to cure him. Survival turned him into an advocate. He now works as a volunteer for the International Organization of Migration in Za’atari Refugee camp in Jordan, where people are vulnerable to TB, living in a densely-populated camp. He guides people others to TB treatment, and helps explain the seriousness of the disease. “Every person I can help makes my own experience a little less painful,” Ammar said.

