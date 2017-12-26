26 Dec 2017

Engaging activities for Syrian refugee children at Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp

from Emirates News Agency
Published on 25 Dec 2017 View Original

MRAJEEB AL FHOOD, 25th December, 2017 (WAM) -- Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution, in cooperation with Dubai Cares and Bidaya Media, a subsidiary of the Mubadala Investment Company, held entertainment and cultural activities for Syrian refugee children in the UAE-Jordanian Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp.

Ali Al Shaali, Founder and Director of Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution, explained that these activities are part of the initiatives launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. "We were invited by Dubai Cares, a branch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to organise this reading awareness and cultural campaign, that includes donating 200,000 books to Syrian refugee children in Jordan, starting at the UAE-Jordanian Camp, which is managed by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC," he said.

Al Shaali thanked the ERC, represented by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, as well as its Board of Directors and Secretary-General. He also thanked the UAE relief team, led by Mubarak Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the Camp, who received the delegation, and the volunteers in the camp while expressing his admiration for the services offered to the Syrian refugees, which were explained by Al Khaili to the guests.

Al Shaali noted that his team entertained the children with puppet shows, adding that parents, guardians and teachers in the camp and other refugees camps will be given specialised courses, as part of a year-long project to promote correct nutrition and establish awareness via teaching practical skills and direct engagement, in partnership with Bidaya Media, which produces 'Iftah Ya Simsim', the Arabic version of Sesame Street.

Al Shaali described the camp as similar to an integrated city in terms of its level of care, education facilities, entertainment and library while noting that it has obtained ISO Quality Management certification, and is an international advancement, a source of pride, and part of the course taken and established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

WAM/Nour Salman

