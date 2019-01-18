18 Jan 2019

Emirati women volunteer doctors treat patients at Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 17 Jan 2019 View Original

AMMAN, 17th January, 2019 (WAM) -- A delegation of Emirati women volunteer doctors paid a visit to the UAE-funded Mrajeeb al-Fhood Syrian Refugee Camp in Zarqa Governorate, Jordan, from 13th to 17th January.

During the visit, the team provided health and therapeutic services to the patients in the field hospital in Mafraq and the medical centre in the camp.

The delegation thanked the officials of the camp and praised the UAE's pioneering role in the humanitarian and voluntary work field.

At the end of the visit, Mohammed Salim Al Kaabi, Deputy Director of the Camp, presented certificates of appreciation to the delegation.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Hatem Mohamed

