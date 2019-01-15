Education Sector Quarterly Report (June - September 2018)

Key achievements

The Ministry of Education is working on licensing all KG providers (with standards and requirements). Licensing standards for public and private sectors are reviewed and submitted to the Minister and due with legal department for approval by Cabinet. At the same time, partners will support the Ministry to reach the remaining 16 per cent of children without access to kG2 by developing innovative strategies in collaboration with the Ministry in 2018/2019.

Increased preparations for the new school year in September. In Za’atari and Azraq camps, 63 new KG2 classrooms are being established to reach 1,615 children.

Upgrading 11 Makani centers as independent educational centers to support universal access to early childhood edu- cation. Makani upgradation work completed for 54 KG2 classrooms in 11 sites are constructed or upgraded with capacity to accommodate 1350 additional children.

The Life Skills program will continue to be enriched through the Nashatati project for students in 200 schools at the beginning of the new school year in September 2018.

240 School Facilitators were hired and deployed in 204 Double Shifted Schools across 30 directorates as part of the Learning For All campaign.

A task force comprising members from the CPSWG and ESWG developed a list of recommendation for preventing violence in schools. The list will be adopted in early 2019.

Maan program is effectively implemented in all schools in three camps. All principals and counsellors received training and they have a plan accordingly to address VAC.