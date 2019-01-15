Education Sector Quarterly Report (June - September 2018)
Key achievements
The Ministry of Education is working on licensing all KG providers (with standards and requirements). Licensing standards for public and private sectors are reviewed and submitted to the Minister and due with legal department for approval by Cabinet. At the same time, partners will support the Ministry to reach the remaining 16 per cent of children without access to kG2 by developing innovative strategies in collaboration with the Ministry in 2018/2019.
Increased preparations for the new school year in September. In Za’atari and Azraq camps, 63 new KG2 classrooms are being established to reach 1,615 children.
Upgrading 11 Makani centers as independent educational centers to support universal access to early childhood edu- cation. Makani upgradation work completed for 54 KG2 classrooms in 11 sites are constructed or upgraded with capacity to accommodate 1350 additional children.
The Life Skills program will continue to be enriched through the Nashatati project for students in 200 schools at the beginning of the new school year in September 2018.
240 School Facilitators were hired and deployed in 204 Double Shifted Schools across 30 directorates as part of the Learning For All campaign.
A task force comprising members from the CPSWG and ESWG developed a list of recommendation for preventing violence in schools. The list will be adopted in early 2019.
Maan program is effectively implemented in all schools in three camps. All principals and counsellors received training and they have a plan accordingly to address VAC.
The ESWG has launched a series of planning exercises to redefine the strategic focus of the education sector prior to the formal planning of the JRP program.
Challenges faced during the reporting period
Due to shortage of funds, beneficiaries in catch up programs from the previous academic year will continue in 2018/2019, but no new students will be enrolled. Students who completed at least one year of the programme will be re-integrated back into the formal education system.
Barriers for Syrian refugee children to access education still exist both on these following supply and demand-sides.
Supply side: teacher training, unsafe and poorly maintained school environments, and limited access for non-eligible students aged 13+ years.
Demand side: transportation, economic barriers, child labour, early marriage, violence in school and perceptions of education). Within tertiary education, Syrians face difficulties related to placement procedures, high school fees and lack of TVET opportunities.
Gaps and key priorities foreseen in the next quarter
Maintain the utilization of information management (IM) tools such as Activity Info, services advisor, dash- board, to regulate and facilitate partners’ work.
Provide timely facilitation to partners to reflect all their planned activities and allocated budget within Education Sector in 3RP 2019.
ESWG sector agreed to develop an adapted education response that is suited for long term recovery and devel- opment, the Sector will resume work on the theory of change to reach a plan of action for 2019.
Improving quality of response through cross-sectoral and cross cutting convergence and more involvement in the sector by the Ministry of Education.