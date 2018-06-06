06 Jun 2018

Education Sector Quarterly Report (January 2018 – March 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.99 MB)

This report is produced by the Education Sector Working Group in Jordan in response to the Syria crisis. It shows progresses in project implementation and funding status during the reporting period. It summarizes achievement and challenges and highlights foreseen needs for the next quarter. For the monthly update, please see the Monthly Sector Dashboard here

Partners by Component (37 partners provided services to 131,780 Syrian and Jordanian)

REFUGEE: 30 Partners, 12 Governorates Locations: Ajlun, Amman, Al Balqa , Madaba Irbid, Jarash ,Mafraq , Zarqa , Maan , Tafeleh , Karak and Aqaba

RESILIENCE: 16 Partners, 12 Governorates Locations: Ajlun, Amman, Al Balqa , Madaba Irbid, Jarash ,Mafraq , Zarqa , Maan , Tafeleh , Karak and Aqaba

