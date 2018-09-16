Education Sector Quarterly Report (April 2018 - June 2018)

This report is produced by the Education Sector Working Group in Jordan in response to the Syria crisis. It shows progress in project implementation and funding status during the reporting period. It summarizes achievement and challenges and highlights foreseen needs for the next quarter. For the monthly update, please see the Monthly Sector Dashboard here.

Reporting and Monitoring Phase

Implementation of Inter-Agency Appeal in Support of Jordan Response Plan

Partners by Component (37 partners provided services to Syrian and Jordanian)

REFUGEE: 29 Partners, 12 Governorates Locations: Ajlun, Amman, Al Balqa, Madaba Irbid, Jarash, Mafraq, Zarqa, Maan, Tafeleh, Karak and Aqaba

RESILIENCE: 19 Partners, 12 Governorates Locations: Ajlun, Balqa, Amman, Irbid, Jerash, Madaba,

Mafraq and Zarqa Governorates