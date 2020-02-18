18 Feb 2020

Dubai Cares launches education programmes to empower refugees, youth

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 17 Feb 2020 View Original

DUBAI, 17th February, 2020 (WAM) -- Dubai Cares has announced the recent launch of three innovative educational programmes in Jordan, aimed to empower Syrian refugees and Jordanian children, along with educators and government representatives.

The launch of the programmes was witnessed by a Dubai Cares delegation, led by the organisation's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, at the Um Farwah Primary School in Jordan's Bayader Wadi Al Seer.

Over US$7 million (AED26 million) were committed towards the three programmes which will cover an entire spectrum of educational needs across pre-primary, primary and secondary levels among refugees and host communities in Jordan.

The delegation also headed to Al-Ara’ek, a community-based organisation in East Amman's Hay Nazzal, where a tour of the facility took place before a meeting with teachers, children and their parents, as well as the local community committee.

One of the programmes - launched in partnership with Plan International Jordan, Plan International Canada, Lamsa World and Ustad Mobile - will see over $1.5 million (AED5.5 million) invested in the pre-primary education field. The programme will provide early childhood care and development, ECCD, services for Syrian refugee children, as well as children from host communities.

A UNHCR report shows that only 69 percent of children in Jordan under the age of six – and even lower among Syrian refugees – have access to pre-primary care, and access to private KG is considered a luxury, and public provision of pre-primary services is very low.

Spanning across two years, the programme will seek to ensure that 4,000 boys and girls, aged between five and six years, are adequately prepared to enter first grade education. The programme will reach out to children across three governorates in Jordan, including the Azraq Refugee Camp. It also seeks mobilise and encourage 2,000 parents to enrol their children, increasing access to kindergartens through expansion plans.

The ECCD-focused programme also seeks to support children already enrolled into pre-primary schools, by improving the quality of established kindergartens via comprehensive teacher training programmes and psycho-social support for vulnerable children in the community.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg said, "Through this programme, Dubai Cares aims to support quality preschool education and stimulate caregiving services for all children. This includes supporting the Government of Jordan to achieve its objective to universalise pre-school education within the host community and refugee camps throughout the country."

"This programme," he continued, "is also in line with Dubai Cares’ ‘Education in Emergencies’ strategy, as it aims to support both Syrian and Jordanian children at the pre-primary level by giving them access to quality education from outset, while leveraging technology through existing mobile devices to increase outreach without additional infrastructure."

The Dubai Cares delegation also launched the programme titled, Transforming Refugee Education towards Excellence, TREE. The programme, implemented by Save the Children and the MIT Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab, MIT J-WEL, aims to support the urgent need for teacher professional development, TPD, in an extremely challenging context.

Over a period of five years, the $5.5 million (AED20.2 million) TREE programme - which includes a $1.5 million contribution from Dubai Cares - involves teachers, head teachers and government representatives with the programme team to develop and refine an iterative process that focuses on two core areas to improve TPD in Jordan. This pilot programme, which is set to benefit 1,350 teachers and impact 745,000 people in Jordan, will be up-scalable to help millions of children in crisis situations.

The third programme, 'MiyaMiya', is a technology enabled programme focused on the reintegration of out-of-school children into secondary education, which is key to gaining access to basic job opportunities and opening pathways to higher education.

According to a UNHCR report, only around 20 percent of secondary-school-aged Syrian children are enrolled in formal education, while the rest mostly work to support their families.

Not attending secondary education prevents students from passing the final exam ‘Tawjihi’ and receiving the necessary school certification to gain access to the job market, or study further. The success rate for passing the ‘Tawjihi’ is only 32 percent among Syrian refugee youth and 40 percent among Jordanian youth, thus underlining the overall strain on teachers and the lack of investments in pedagogical capacity for decades.

MiyaMiya is supported by a consortium of global donors, including Dubai Cares, the One Foundation, the Vitol Foundation, and Chalhoub Group. Washington DC-based education technology leader Pedago, the project’s inceptor, will act as program manager, with Amman-based Questscope implementing the initiative across the Kingdom. The Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development is providing design, research and evaluation capacity.

WAM/Nour Salman/Rasha Abubaker

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.