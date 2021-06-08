Disability-Inclusive Education in Jordan Factsheet - May 2021

UNESCO defines inclusive education as a transformative process that ensures full participation and access to quality learning opportunities for all children, young people, and adults, respecting and valuing diversity, and eliminating all forms of discrimination in and through education.

Situation in Jordan

How many children with disabilities are there in Jordan?

According to the 2015 General Population and Housing Census,(3) around 11% of the total population in Jordan aged 5 and above have disabilities. The Department of Statistics highlights

As for inclusive education of children with disabilities, the Ministry of Education in Jordan defines it as the process of ensuring the right of all children with disabilities to access, attend, participate, and succeed in their mainstream local schools, by removing barriers to learning and participation that there were around 2.4 million children aged 5 to 14 in Jordan in 2019.

How many of children with disabilities have access to education?

Statistics from the Ministry of Education(5) and Ministry of Social Development combined show that for the academic year 2018/2019, only 1.9% (27,694) of the total 1.4 million children enrolled in primary education are children with disabilities. The Department of Statistics (2019) confirms that 79% of persons with disabilities of school age are excluded from any form of education.

More in general, according to UNICEF (2020),(6) there are 112,016 children aged 6-15 who are out of school in Jordan. Rates are higher for children of nonJordanian nationalities: 50,600 Syrian children are out of school (compared to 39,800 Jordanians and 21,500 for other nationalities). However, this report does not include disaggregated data on out-of-school children with disabilities.

The situation of Syrian refugees requires specific attention: within this group, 22.9% of children aged 2 years and above have disabilities. Furthermore, Syrian refugee children with disabilities of primary school age in Jordan are less likely to attend school than their peers without disabilities, and than children with disabilities of other nationalities. Boys with disabilities are most likely to never enroll in school and least likely to attend school regularly. Whilst further research is needed to understand all causal factors, more exposure to bullying, increased parental expectations for boys to be at work and earning more than girls, and increased negative stigma directed towards boys at school causing drop outs are three important factors.