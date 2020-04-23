Direct & Remote Service Delivery Models for the IRC PHC & RH clinics at Zaatari & Azraq refugee camps - Version 2.0 March 29, 2020

Direct service Delivery with modifications

The following brief plan has been prepared for continuity of essential health services at the refugee camps in the COVID-19 outbreak situation in the country. This plan is draft 2.1 to be applied and followed for continuing the service delivery at both the refugee camps (depending on the fulfillment of the preconditions). Changes will be made to the plan according to the evolving situation, challenges and issues faced and learnings from our operations at the camps during our operations.

Preconditions:

 Movement restrictions applied by the authorities do not restrict the movement of essential IRC Health and other required support staff (Drivers)

 The beneficiaries are able to access the IRC clinics in the camps in the presence of movement restrictions and if there was a flexibility for the patients to physically access the clinics in the camps

 Sufficient logistics are arranged for the health staff to stay at the camps and the staff are willing to stay at the camps if scenario two (described in the relevant section) is materialized

 Sufficient Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) is available for the essential health staff at the IRC clinics in the camp. (It is important to mention that availability of sufficient PPEs for the essential health staff as per the IRC technical guidelines is a primary pre condition for any direct service delivery at all the IRC clinics)

Note: this plan is guided by the IRC COVID-19 Risk Categorization and Response Plan Version 3.0 and all the decisions for service continuity will be taken in accordance with the guidelines and criteria for risk categorization and project criticality provided in the document (version 3.0).