'Digital School' starts pilot stage in Emirati-Jordanian Refugee Camp

DUBAI, 16th February, 2021 (WAM) -- A digital school that seeks to provide digital learning for refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp announced the launch of its pilot stage in preparation for seeing the first batch of pupils join the school's portal in September 2021.

Primary school pupils will participate in the pilot which is organised by the Digital School in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in Jordan, the UAE Embassy in Jordan and the Emirates Red Crescent.

The students will have access to digital learning material under the supervision of a specialist team that includes members from the Digital Learning Future Alliance to support the establishment of the Digital School Initiative.

The Alliance brings together education experts and education specialists from prestigious international universities and academic institutions, and supports the Digital School Initiative, one of the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the first integrated and accredited Arab digital school that provides remote education in a smart and flexible way for students of various social, economic and educational levels. And from any country in the world.

The alliance also integrates with the efforts of the digital school to facilitate the provision of education of all stages to students around the world, with a focus on needy students, such as refugees or those in disadvantaged regions and societies.

Commenting on the initiative, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said education is the key to providing children a brighter future.

"There are refugee children who do not have access to an education and this is a challenge His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wants to overcome. If we want to change the future of the Middle East, we have to provide them with an education," he said.

The Future of Digital Learning Coalition works to activate the application of modern learning methods and support digital learning frameworks for the future in the region, and it will also launch innovative initiatives and quality projects to enable students to continue their scientific and knowledge achievement, by employing the latest digital learning practices and the vital skills required in the present and future labor market.

In attendance during the launch of the pilot were Khaled Al Nuaimi, Acting Chargé d'affaires at the UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Jordan, a number of officials from the Jordanian Ministry of Education, and Director of the Emirati-Jordanian Mrajeeb Al Fhood Refugee Camp, Ahmed Al Shamsi.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed