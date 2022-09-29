Decentralized Mid-Term Evaluation of Madad III Support in Lebanon and Jordan

|. Executive Summary
Background and context
- The MADAD III project ‘Strengthening the Resilience of Palestine Refugees from Syria (PRS) in Jordan and Lebanon’ has been under implementation since 1 January 2020 and is due to end in June 2022. MADAD Ill builds on the achievements of previous phases (MADAD | and Il). The MADAD Ill project has been coordinated by a Regional Project Manager and then the various project components delivered by relevant UNRWA programme staff. In Jordan, the main focus of the project has been on supporting PRS to meet their basic needs through cash assistance and on responding to the protection needs of PRS. In the Lebanon Field (LFO), MADAD III supports PRS to meet their basic needs through cash assistance, as well as access to basic education, primary health, and protection services. PRS in both the Jordan Field (JFO) and LFO experience restrictions on access to employment, protection concerns and access to services. The recent situation in LFO has compounded this situation for PRS there, as the countries’ financial, economic, and political situation has worsened, rendering them even more vulnerable.
Evaluation Purpose
- The purpose of this mid-term evaluation of the MADAD III Programme in Lebanon and Jordan is to assess its performance and to support both accountability and learning. In terms of scope, the mid-term evaluation covers the start of the MADAD III project in January 2020 to July 2021. The evaluation considers all components of the programme in Jordan and Lebanon and provides evidence to inform decision making about PRS programming. The evaluation has used a mixed methods approach with key data collection methods including document review, key informant interviews, focus groups and a survey to Palestine refugees. The evaluation has applied the OECD DAC evaluation criteria of relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability, as well as mainstreaming considerations on gender and human rights. Data collection was conducted remotely due to restrictions and limitations related to Covid-19. Data from the different data collection methods was analysed systematically against the evaluation framework to ensure triangulation and that all evaluation questions were addressed.
Methodological limitations included the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, delays to evaluation timeframe and remote engagement with Palestine refugees.