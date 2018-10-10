10 Oct 2018

Decent Work and the Agriculture Sector in Jordan: Evidence from Workers' and Employers' Survey 2018

Report
from International Labour Organization
Published on 10 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.6 MB)

SUMMARY

The agriculture sector in Jordan provides a critical source of sustenance and income, particularly for the poorest segments of society. Despite its relative level of importance, there is a lack of empirical evidence documenting employment and working conditions in the agriculture sector in Jordan. While small focus group discussions and anecdotal evidence suggest informality and unfavourable working conditions, little data exists to support these claims.

The ILO conducted a study, which provides an initial overview of employment and decent work in the agriculture sector from the points of view of 1,125 Syrian workers and their employers. It looks at workers’ employment history, work permit status, working conditions and work arrangements.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.