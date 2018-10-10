Decent Work and the Agriculture Sector in Jordan: Evidence from Workers' and Employers' Survey 2018

SUMMARY

The agriculture sector in Jordan provides a critical source of sustenance and income, particularly for the poorest segments of society. Despite its relative level of importance, there is a lack of empirical evidence documenting employment and working conditions in the agriculture sector in Jordan. While small focus group discussions and anecdotal evidence suggest informality and unfavourable working conditions, little data exists to support these claims.

The ILO conducted a study, which provides an initial overview of employment and decent work in the agriculture sector from the points of view of 1,125 Syrian workers and their employers. It looks at workers’ employment history, work permit status, working conditions and work arrangements.