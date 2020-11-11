COVID-19 Update Overview of Refugee Food Security in Jordan, September 2020

In Jordan, WFP provides close to 500,000 refugees living in camps and communities with monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers. The majority of refugees are from Syria, while the rest are from Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, and 27 other countries.

This factsheet provides a snapshot of food security in Jordan based on routine data collection by WFP. The findings presented below draw from two recent studies including;

Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM), conducted in September 2020 among a sample of 500 Syrian refugee households in Azraq and Zaatari camps following a longitudinal approach (i.e. same households interviewed in September 2019) to strengthen the robustness of results and comparability across time.

Remote food security monitoring (mVAM), conducted in July/August 2020 among a sample of 2,000 Syrian and Non-Syrian refugee households among the general refugee population in host communities. The mVAM followed a “rolling panel” approach where a percentage of respondents from the previous month are retained each month to strengthen the robustness of results.