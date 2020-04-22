Jordan
COVID-19 response: Rapid assessment of small businesses & entrepreneurs in Jordan - March 2020
Attachments
Current Business Climate
The effects of the COVID-19 outbreak that has shutdown all non-essential economic activity in Jordan will have multiple layers of economic impacts that create breakdowns in supply chains for basic needs and livelihood inputs, potential shortages and price spikes in key goods, reduced markets, reduced spending, and reduced trade. Mercy Corps reached out to a wide spectrum of program participants, including entrepreneurs and small business owners in the dairy and livestock sectors, to get a better understanding of how businesses are being impacted during the shutdown and what mitigating measures they are taking.
Different Businesses. Different Effects. Economic shocks provide both opportunities and threats, affecting different businesses in different ways. Some digital platforms that provide services in line with hygiene and social distancing protocols—such as a mobile application that specializes in the delivery of groceries—are likely to see an increase in sales if/when they are allowed to operate. However, most businesses are being negatively affected by the shutdown.
Short-term vs. Long-term Impacts. There is a general level of anxiety among most business owners with the great deal of uncertainty on how long the restrictions will be in place and the long-term impacts on their businesses. In some sectors the losses are clear, particularly in the prepared food services industry. In other sectors, sales may simply be delayed until the restrictive measures are lifted.
Self-reliance Networks. As businesses adapt, they are leveraging their networks to either provide or receive support from other businesses where possible.