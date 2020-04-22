COVID-19 response: Rapid assessment of small businesses & entrepreneurs in Jordan - March 2020

Current Business Climate

The effects of the COVID-19 outbreak that has shutdown all non-essential economic activity in Jordan will have multiple layers of economic impacts that create breakdowns in supply chains for basic needs and livelihood inputs, potential shortages and price spikes in key goods, reduced markets, reduced spending, and reduced trade. Mercy Corps reached out to a wide spectrum of program participants, including entrepreneurs and small business owners in the dairy and livestock sectors, to get a better understanding of how businesses are being impacted during the shutdown and what mitigating measures they are taking.