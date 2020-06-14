COVID-19 response awarenesss and follow-up Jordan - Final Report

BACKGROUND

Action Against Hunger responded to the COVID-19 outbreak through the provision of immediate preventive activities at community level to its past and current projects’ direct beneficiaries and their households’ members in Jordan.

In order to support the ability of its beneficiaries to make an informed decision and to take protective and preventive actions during the disease outbreak, Action Against Hunger used the risk communication approach to communicate immediate and real- time advice, guidance and information to encourage its beneficiaries to adopt protective behaviors and to prevent confusion and rumors among the targeted population.

Action Against Hunger conducted the awareness and follow up phone calls’ response since the start of the lockdown announced by the Government of Jordan, between 23 March and 22 April 2020.

Throughout the implementation of this activity, Action Against Hunger ensured that its beneficiaries are at the center of the response. The script used during the phone calls has been adapted regularly, to effectively respond to the needs of the respondents, providing up-to-date information and to collect valuable data to guide Action Against Hunger COVID-19 response.

MAIN RESULTS AND FINDINGS

Action Against Hunger reached 2,140 respondents during the period of implementation, in all the governorates where the organization is present (Irbid, Jerash, Madaba and Zarqa).