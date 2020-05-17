COVID-19 Rapid Needs Assessment Fact Sheet - Jordan | April 2020

Introduction

Restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19, while protecting health have had unintended but significant economic and social repercussions for those living in Jordan, particularly pronounced for the most vulnerable.To be able to respond to emerging needs, World Vision (WV) undertook a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment.

RNA Objectives

• Determine refugees’ and host community‘s most important and urgent needs related to livelihoods, education and child protection;

• Determine level of knowledge and awareness of specific behaviours that will prevent the spread of COVID-19 and better understand the health and WASH resources available to the population;

• Have an evidence-based approach to inform World Vision International’s (WVI) programming response to the COVID-19 emergency

Methodology

Data was collected through phone surveys with refugees and host community members in Amman, Irbid, Mafraq and Zarqa governorates. World Vision relied on its existing beneficiary database for this exercise as remote data collection required an established beneficiary list with active phone numbers. The total sample was calculated using 95% confidence level, 5% margin of error across the database. An additional sample was added to ensure results from WV’s JPF project were statistically significant at the project level.

A total of 470 surveys were completed with efforts made to ensure an equal number of males and females were sampled and a 65:35 quota for Syrians and Jordanians respectively.