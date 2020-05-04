COVID-19 Labour Market Impact Monitoring in Jordan Bi-Weekly Update 15 to 27 March / Report # 1

OBJECTIVE

The Corona Virus-19 (COVID-19) pandemic is not only a health, but increasingly also an economic crisis. Micro, small and medium enterprises that provide employment to approx. 60 percent of the Jordanian labour force are likely to suffer a disproportionate impact of the nationwide movement restrictions. Economic downturn, business closures, a deterioration in working conditions and lost household income are among the likely consequences.

This bi-weekly report seeks to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on workers and on employers to build an evidence base that can inform appropriate response and recovery strategies.