COVID-19 and Women’s Economic Empowerment: Policy Recommendations for Strengthening Jordan’s Recovery

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Jordanian Government has undertaken important measures to counteract the negative economic outcomes of the Covid-19 epidemic, expanding cash- and in-kind transfers and social security networks for the most vulnerable households; and supporting businesses while mandating the protection of private sector employment, including those who are informally employed and the self-employed. Yet given the huge magnitude of the preexisting gender economic gaps in Jordan, these measures need to be enhanced to ensure a gender responsive recovery. Such a gender responsive policy approach should attempt to address the falling demand for many forms of employment (paid work) simultaneously with rising demand and deteriorating conditions for various forms of care work (unpaid domestic work, (under-) paid formal and informal care work). The pandemic provides an opportunity to “un-stereotype” the gender roles that play out in households not only in Jordan but also in many parts of the world and to enlist men and boys to ensure that they are doing their fair share at home and alleviating some of the care burdens that fall disproportionately on women. It also provides an opportunity to appreciate the crucial role of the social care service sectors in building resilient and sustainable economies.

This report explores the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of women’s economic empowerment in the Jordanian context and identifies the relevant policy implications. The Covid-19 Pandemic has been an unprecedented global health crisis, while simultaneously threatening one of the worst global economic crises of our times. The global GDP growth projection by the IMF for 2020 stands at minus 3 per cent, anticipating an economic contraction worse than the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The measures taken in many countries to mitigate the health risks associated with the pandemic has inevitably triggered negative economic outcomes for women and men alike. Nevertheless, these effects are also likely to have gendered patterns in terms of their magnitude and content, as shaped by the different positioning of women and men in the labor market and in household production. The report attempts to unveil the differential economic impact of the crisis on Jordanian women and men, based on analysis of gender-disaggregated data on time-use, household production and unpaid work, and on the labor market and employment.

An important economic outcome of the pandemic induced crisis affecting most women, independent of their socioeconomic or employment status, is the increase in their unpaid care workload. The gender disparity in Jordan in terms of time allocation to paid versus unpaid work is already substantial: women spend 17.1 times more time than men on unpaid work (vs. a global average of 3.2), while men spend 6.5 more time on paid work than women (vs. a global average of 1.8). Estimations based on time-use data for Jordan, show that the unpaid work demands on women’s time is likely to undergo a dramatic increase under the pandemic conditions, such as school closures (increased childcare demands), suspension of market services (lack of access to market substitutes to household production, and hence increased demand for domestic production of goods and services), higher vulnerability of the elderly and risk of illness (increased elderly and ill care demands).

For married women with school age children, the increase in the unpaid work time can be up to 18 to 24 hours per week. Particularly in the case of women who are in employment and perform paid work, this creates an unsustainable total workload of 80-85 hours per week. In the case of health (and also to some extent education) workers whose paid workload is also likely to increase, the weekly workload including paid and unpaid work is estimated to go over 90 hours per week. These findings point to an alarmingly unsustainable situation for women in employment in general, and even so for women in the critical sectors such as health and education. By contrast, the estimated impact on men’s unpaid and total work time is very low independent of their marital or employment status, assuming that the gender distribution of paid/unpaid work remains the same. In the worst case scenario, men oblige to at the most 47 hours of total paid and unpaid work weekly.

These gendered changes in the unpaid and total workload under pandemic conditions carry implications beyond women’s overall physical and psychological wellbeing. Under the pandemic induced time squeeze, women workers might display a higher tendency to quit their jobs. At best, given the gender differences in time constraints, married women in employment will be more likely than their male counterparts, to experience falling productivity and job motivation, with consequences over the medium-run for gender gaps in pay and promotion.

The time squeeze carries implications not only for women’s wellbeing and employment, but also for the overall wellbeing of all household members, particularly those who are more dependent on care support such as children, ill, disabled and elderly.

This is particularly important under the pandemic since better nutrition, hygiene and care is key to preventing the spread of the virus. Hence a gender equal distribution of unpaid care work carries significant implications not only for gender equality but also for the effectiveness of the pandemic measures.

Another important gendered economic outcome of the pandemic pertains to the direct impact of employment. A striking finding is that more than one in every two critical workers (51% of health workers and 58% education workers) is a woman, which underlines the crucial contribution of women’s presence in the labor market under the pandemic conditions. This is despite the extremely low female employment rate in Jordan (only at 10.3%), and underlies the strong gender jobs segregation, with the few employed women heavily concentrated in the care sectors. More than half (56.1%) the Jordanian women in paid employment are in these critical sectors (with 40.9% employed in education and 15.2% in health), as compared to only 9.9% of male employment in these two sectors; facing intensifying employment conditions, increasing paid work hours and increasing job-related health risks. Hence the pandemic conditions provide an opportunity to unveil the contributions of women’s (under-) paid work to the Jordanian economy and increase the visibility of women in employment.

An investigation of the recessionary impact of the pandemic measures on the sectors which have been hit hard by the lockdown and quarantine measures, (such as accommodation/tourism and food services, transport, wholesale and retail trade, to some extent manufacturing and construction) shows that the risks of job and income losses are more concentrated amongst men workers than women, both in terms of absolute numbers as well as relative shares of employment. A fall in demand for these directly impacted sectors in the absence of government interventions threatens to decrease labor demand by 23.5%, putting as many as 318 thousand workers at risk of unemployment (287 thousand men and 31 thousand women). Taking account of the recent government measures at supporting businesses and protecting employment in these sectors, the estimated job loss decreases substantially to 13.7% of employment but is nevertheless considerable (possibly up to 171 thousand lay-offs; with 155 thousand men and 16 thousand women).

The relatively weaker direct employment impact on women is primarily due to the very limited number of women in employment to start with along with their overwhelming concentration in the less-affected sectors such as health and education.

Almost half (49.5%) of male employment is in the high- or medium-contraction sectors versus 18% of female employment.

While women suffer relatively lower direct employment risks than men, many face the consequences of the recession indirectly through the impact on the male breadwinner in their families. The dominant household structure in Jordan is male breadwinner households (two thirds of all households), where women and children are dependent on the earnings of the male head. Only 13% of households have both women and men employed. Only-women employed households, on the other hand, comprise 3% of the total. The dependence on male breadwinner increases the vulnerability of the households in the face of adverse economic shocks, while the dual earners are more likely to have higher resilience.

Policy interventions are required in the following seven areas in order to facilitate a genderresponsive recovery and to enhance women’s economic empowerment, a long-standing goal of the Jordanian Government: