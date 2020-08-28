Conditional Cash Transfers for Syrian Refugees with Diabetes in Jordan

Study Objectives and Overview

Objective: To examine how conditional cash transfers (CCTs) for non-camp Syrian refugees affect:

Health expenditures (quantity, debt)

Health-seeking behavior and health service utilization (frequency of care seeking, private vs. public)

Health outcomes (diabetes control)

Funded by Research for Health in Humanitarian Crisis (R2HC) for 2018-2020

Rationale

Cash transfers are an increasingly common component of the Syrian refugee response

There have been many claims to cash transfers, particularly that MPCs are more efficient and effective than in-kind assistance, improve local economies, and provide more choice and dignity for affected persons

The effect of cash transfers on health service utilization, control of disease, or health outcomes remains to be rigorously studied in humanitarian settings