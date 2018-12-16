Comprehensive Reproductive Health Services Supervisory Checklist 2018

Background

Reproductive Maternal Neonatal, Child and Adolescents Health (RMNCAH) services are key indicators to reflect country’s health status during emergency, recovery and development. During humanitarian crisis, the priority intervention is to provide lifesaving services and to structure coordination mechanism to ensure efficient management of the available resources.

The objective of the checklist is to provide supportive supervision through its utilization by reproductive health programme managers, clinics managers, and other staff during field visits. The checklist encompasses major areas that could be interfaced during delivery of Sexual reproductive health services which includes: antenatal care, post-natal care, Delivery services , family planning , post abortion care and counselling ,prevention and management of sexual transmitted infections , Gender based violence (GBV), referral services and community integration.

The Comprehensive Reproductive Health Services Supervisory Checklist is revised and updated based on previous checklist that was developed in 2016 to conduct rapid RH assessment.

This list is ready and recommended to be used by all member of Reproductive Health Sub Working Group (RH SWG ) preferably on quarterly basis and whenever a new reproductive health clinic is established.