Complete Rapid Needs Assessment of SRH and GBV holistic response in Karak, Ma'an and Aqaba - Annex I

Date(s) of assessment

18-01-2015 to 28-01-2015

Assessment methodology

Rapid Needs Assessment conducted through 3 field visits to Ma'an, Aqaba and Karak to local CBOs (some of them already working on community services programs with the support of UNHCR), INGOs and government officers in charge of refugee issues in the three Governorates, to quickly identify the health needs and priorities of vulnerable Jordanian and refugee women, girls, boys and men (WGBM) in the selected locations, in relation to Sexual and Reproductive Health services and GBV holistic response.

We conducted semi structured interviews with key informants: 10 in Ma'an (1 Government official charged of refugee affairs, 3 members of CBOs and 1 member of IRD, 5 Syrian refugee young women members of a community association); 5 in Aqaba (2 Government officials charged of refugee affairs, 1 member of Noor Al Hussein Foundation, 1 member of Princess Basma Center, 1 member of the Jordan Red Crescent), and 9 in Karak (the Director of the Community Development Center of JOHUD, 2 staff of IRD, and 6 members of the Jordanian-Syrian Community Committee for Refugee issues).

In order to better understand the humanitarian response to this issues we also had meetings in Amman with UN agencies (UNHCR, UNICEF, UNFPA), INGOs (IMC, IRD) and NGOs (JOHUD and IFH). In particular we met with the SGBV sub working group, the Child Protection sub working group and the Early Marriage Task Force (within the national Protection Cluster) and the Protection Office for the South of Jordan, to whom we presented our proposal. They provided positive feedback and insight in relation to the needs in the South and the relevance of the project.