Complementary Pathways Jordan, January - March 2022

What are Complementary Pathways?

Complementary pathways are safe and regulated avenues for refugees that complement resettlement by providing lawful stay in a third country where their international protection needs are met. They are additional to resettlement and do not substitute the protection afforded to refugees under the international protection regime.UNHCR’s Strategy on Resettlement and Complementary Pathways is a vehicle to implement the objective of the Global Compact on Refugees to increase responsibility sharing through expanded access to third-country solutions for refugees. The Strategy, which was developed and committed to by States, UNHCR and other stakeholders, contains a vision of 2 million refugees admitted to third-countries through Complementary Pathways, in addition to 1 million refugees admitted through resettlement by 2028.