Complementary Pathways Jordan (January - December 2020)

What are Complementary Pathways?

Complementary pathways are safe and regulated avenues for refugees that complement resettlement by providing lawful stay in a third country where their international protection needs are met. They are additional to resettlement and do not substitute the protection afforded to refugees under the international protection regime.

The three-year (2019-2021) Strategy on Resettlement and Complementary Pathways is a vehicle to implement the objective of the Global Compact on Refugees to increase responsibility sharing through expanded access to third-country solutions for refugees.

The Strategy, which was developed and committed to by States, UNHCR and other stakeholders contains a vision of 2 million refugees admitted to third-countries through Complementary Pathways, in addition to 1 million refugees admitted through resettlement by 2028.