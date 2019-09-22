Community-Based Protection of Refugees in Jordan - Urban & Camps - UNHCR Jordan (January - June 2019)

STRATEGIC GOALS:

Strengthen community-based protection work & apply approaches across different sectors

Protection interventions, such as developing child protection concepts or community-based rehabilitation

Provide training for partners and other functional units

Support community empowerment & enhance meaningful engagement

Participatory assessments implemented by the centres and involving communities

Hosting social, cultural, educational and recreational activities at Community Support Centres for refugee and host community members

Increase & strengthen UNHCR’s protection response via outreach

Solidify an inclusive approach to refugee protection

Design protection responses that are accessible for all, target all sectors and record data

Advocacy for making services inclusive to all persons of concern, by highlighting best practices and development/referral pathways