Community-Based Protection of Refugees in Jordan - Urban & Camps - UNHCR Jordan (January - June 2019)
STRATEGIC GOALS:
Strengthen community-based protection work & apply approaches across different sectors
Provide training for partners and other functional units
Support with community consultation training
Protection interventions, such as developing child protection concepts or community-based rehabilitation
Support community empowerment & enhance meaningful engagement
Hosting social, cultural, educational and recreational activities at Community Support Centres for refugee and host community members
Participatory assessments implemented by the centres and involving communities
Informing UNHCR’s protection programming and projects involving national partners (JOHUD & CARE)
Increase & strengthen UNHCR’s protection response via outreach
Mobile Help Desks, counselling activities, focus group discussions, support mobile registration service
Solidify an inclusive approach to refugee protection
Design protection responses that are accessible for all, target all sectors and record data
Advocacy for making services inclusive to all persons of concern, by highlighting best practices and development/referral pathways
All Interventions are consistent with relevant UNHCR policies, such as Communicating with Communities (CwC), Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) and Age, Gender, Diversity (AGD) Policy.