22 Sep 2019

Community-Based Protection of Refugees in Jordan - Urban & Camps - UNHCR Jordan (January - June 2019)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 22 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (840.11 KB)

STRATEGIC GOALS:

Strengthen community-based protection work & apply approaches across different sectors

Provide training for partners and other functional units

Support with community consultation training

Protection interventions, such as developing child protection concepts or community-based rehabilitation

Support community empowerment & enhance meaningful engagement

Hosting social, cultural, educational and recreational activities at Community Support Centres for refugee and host community members

Participatory assessments implemented by the centres and involving communities

Informing UNHCR’s protection programming and projects involving national partners (JOHUD & CARE)

Increase & strengthen UNHCR’s protection response via outreach

Mobile Help Desks, counselling activities, focus group discussions, support mobile registration service

Solidify an inclusive approach to refugee protection

Design protection responses that are accessible for all, target all sectors and record data

Advocacy for making services inclusive to all persons of concern, by highlighting best practices and development/referral pathways

All Interventions are consistent with relevant UNHCR policies, such as Communicating with Communities (CwC), Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) and Age, Gender, Diversity (AGD) Policy.

