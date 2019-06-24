24 Jun 2019

Climate change, conflict and resilience: Debating humanitarian policy at a high-level roundtable in Amman

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original

Amman (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Jordan Red Crescent Society (JRCS) co-hosted a policy dialogue on climate change, conflict and resilience on 19 June in Amman. The roundtable was jointly organized with the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre (RCClimate) and the Overseas Development Institute (ODI).

The roundtable provided a platform for 35 representatives of local authorities, humanitarian and development partners, researchers and donors working in the Middle East to discuss the interconnected vulnerabilities and impacts of climate change and conflict on populations and natural resources.

“In our daily work, we witness the direct consequences of climate risk and conflict on the lives and livelihoods of communities,” said Mr. Jurg Montani, the Head of the ICRC delegation in Jordan, and stressed that “therefore, we need to identify sustainable humanitarian action that will bolster their resilience and adaptation”.

Mr Montani asserted that “Jordan is an important hub for humanitarian dialogue and policy debates on issues of such regional relevance. The diversity of stakeholders sitting around the table today will contribute to shaping the global policy on the climate and conflict nexus tomorrow”.

The roundtable also discussed how climate finance can increase people’s adaptation and resilience to the double vulnerability caused by conflict and climate change.

Dr Mohammed Al-Hadid, the President of the JRCS, reiterated “the need to urge governments to adopt policies to secure enough finance to increase livelihoods, improve infrastructure and disaster risk management and strengthen compliance with international humanitarian law”. On another note, Dr Al Hadid emphasized “the need to raise awareness of the practices that exacerbate the impact of climate change thus contributing to build people’s resilience and reduce their vulnerability to climate change”.

The roundtable held in Amman is the fourth in a global series of seven roundtables on climate change, conflict and resilience to be convened throughout 2019. Three roundtables have already been held so far in Kenya, the Ivory Coast and The Netherlands, and subsequent roundtables will take place in the Philippines, Washington DC with a concluding roundtable to be held in Geneva.

For further information, please contact:

Hala Shamlawi, ICRC Amman, tel: +962 777 398 794

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.