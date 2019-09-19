19 Sep 2019

Child Protection UNHCR Jordan - August 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 19 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (216.69 KB)

ACHIEVEMENTS (August 2019)

Enhanced Child Protection Coordination (CP SWG) Updated Referral Pathways, Gap Analysis finalized, strengthened field CP coordination platforms and information sharing

Community-based child protection, child-friendly spaces and psychosocial support 26,814 children at risk received psychological support and awareness.

Comprehensive Child Protection Case Management Over 20,879 children provided with Case Management services since 2015, including 6,746 in 2018 and 3,142 from Jan-Jun 2019; strengthened coordination CP Information Management System (CPIMS TF) and revised CP forms;

Capacity Building

Over 250 staff from governmental and non-governmental organizations were trained from Jan-Jun 2019. Safe referrals and additional Case Management trainings facilitated for partner staff.

Documentation

13,141 birth certificates issued between Jan-Jun 2019.

Youth

Dedicated Youth programs to foster youth development through skills training, capacity building and protection awareness

