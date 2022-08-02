Cash for Protection Jordan Task Force Terms of Reference

1. Background

Since 2011, Jordan alone has provided refuge to more than 1.3 million Syrians, including 675,040 registered refugees. Eleven years into the crisis, refugees face increasing protection risks as their savings, assets, and resources are long exhausted. The evidence base on the use of CVA in protection programming suggests that cash assistance has the potential to achieve protection outcomes albeit on a short-term basis, limited to the assistance period. While the evidence on the use of cash assistance in protection programming is growing, there are so far no common standards or guidelines for Cash for protection programming in Jordan.

80.3% of registered refugees live outside the camps, primarily concentrated in urban and rural areas in the northern governorates of Jordan, with lesser populations in the southern governorates. The remaining Syrian refugees live in camps, mainly in Zaatari Camp, Azraq Camp and the Emirati Jordanian Camp (132,603). Jordan also hosts refugee populations from other countries including Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and others

The Cash for Protection Task Force was created under the Basic Needs and Protection Sector Working Groups aiming at mainstreaming and ensuring the integration of protection standards when providing cash to assistance to the concerned population.