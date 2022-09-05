Cash assistance to refugees for winter preparedness in Jordan 2021 – 2022: UNHCR post-distribution monitoring (PDM) report

Context

The winter months are challenging for vulnerable populations like refugees living in urban areas in Jordan, particularly those living in poor housing conditions. To help to mitigate the challenges of the winter season, UNHCR and its partners have been providing vulnerable refugees with seasonal cash assistance since 2012. This response that is coordinated through the Jordan Basic Needs Working Group’s Winterization Task Force. The purpose of winter cash assistance is to reduce the harsh winter weather burden on refugees and allow them to get through the cold season without having to resort to negative coping strategies like borrowing money to make ends meet. The one-off cash transfers allow refugees to purchase essential winter items, such as heaters, gas tanks/refills, blankets, etc. The amount received is based on market research into the cost of items and determined by household size2in addition to approximate shelter size. A lifeline for many, during the 2021-2022 winter season, this programme supported over 85,5 00 families with a total investment of more than USD 31million.

To determine eligibility of Syrian refugee families for seasonal winter assistance, UNHCR and its partners utilize data from the Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF), specifically on poverty, shelter and debt per capita scoring. For non-Syrian refugee families, UNHCR and partners use data from home visit that are conducted on a regular basis. Prioritization of needs considered shelter conditions, family composition, number of dependents as well as physical vulnerability of household members. The vulnerability criteria used were sensitive to the presence of women, children and elderly within households, single parents, caregivers, as well as that of those with members who have serious medical conditions. Winter cash assistance targets: a) vulnerable families who are already supported through UNHCR’s monthly cash-for-basic-needs programme, b) vulnerable families who do not receive UNHCR’s monthly cash assistance as they may also receive cash for an extra heater and gas refills. As such, the 2021 winterization aid was split into two tiers, with regular cash recipients receiving JOD 43 less (the price of the gas bottle) than those not receiving the basic needs cash assistance. Two-thirds of the population that was targeted for winter assistance were receiving monthly cash assistance and thus received the reduced package instead of the full package. As every year, the amount was based on a market assessment conducted by the members of the Winterization Task Force. Adjusting to the market prices and inflation in 2020, the amount distributed was slightly amended from 2019. The estimated cost of a heater was raised by JOD 3 to JOD 64, and that of blankets by JOD 2 to JOD 32.