Case Study: Jordan - Funding for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls in Humanitarian Programming, June 2020

SUMMARY

Overview of the case study

The civil war in Syria triggered the largest displacement crisis in the world, with profound repercussions for neighbouring countries. Since 2011, millions have crossed the border, primarily into Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. In Jordan, more than 654,000 Syrian refugees are officially registered with UNHCR, accounting for some 10 per cent of Jordan’s total population. About 20 per cent live in camps such as Za’atari, which is the second-largest refugee camp in the world; some 80 per cent live outside of camps. In this context, women and girls face their own distinct set of struggles and vulnerabilities. Thirty per cent of Syrian refugee households in Jordan are female headed. Sexual and genderbased violence (SGBV) continues to be pervasive. Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women is commonplace and socially accepted: over 46 per cent of women and 69 per cent of men aged 15 to 49 believe a husband is justified in beating his wife. Early marriage is on the rise, happening earlier now than it used to in Syria before the war.

This case study reviews the current context for funding for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls (GEEWG) in Jordan, including the levels of funding approved and the consequences of the funding gap. This country study is different from the other three that complement it, because this study relied much more heavily on existing UN Women analysis for Jordan and did not involve the same depth of consultation or primary data analysis.