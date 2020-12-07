Building Sustainable Livelihoods for Refugees and the Poor, especially Women

1. Introduction / Background

With the Syrian conflict entering its ninth year, Jordan is hosting unprecedented numbers of Syrian refugees. Hosting displaced people, and accommodating their immediate, interim and future needs in a small socio-economic landscape has had a profound impact on Jordan, and on Jordanians.

During what was already one of the most challenging economic periods in Jordan, increased competition for access to public utilities, schooling, health services, infrastructure, and jobs is putting additional strain on the budget, government services, and on families. (Needs Assessment Review of the Impact of the Syrian Crisis on Jordan, Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation).

As of 26 January 2020, the total number of Jordan population is 10,571,602 inhabitants (Department of Statistics, 2020). Jordan witnessed sharp demographic transitions during the second half of the last century that affected the age structure of the population, the study released by the Statistics Department.

According to the latest survey conducted by the government in 2019, 15.7 percent of people in Jordan live in extreme poverty.

Jordan economy considers the smallest in the Arab Region. Since 1999, King Abdallah Second has implemented significant economic reforms, such as opening the trade regime, privatizing stateowned companies, and eliminating some fuel subsidies (1 Index Mundi, Jordan Economic Profile 2014), still other economic challenges for the government include chronic high rates of poverty, unemployment, inflation, and a large budget deficit.

Jordan ranks 138 out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index of 2020 with respect to women's economic participation and opportunities (World Economic Forum, 2020).

On the other side, not only does the current female literacy rate stand at 97.8 percent (World Economic Forum, 2020), one of the highest in the region, but around 53 percent of Jordanian women enroll in some form of higher education program in community colleges or universities (World Economic Forum, 2017). This number ranks Jordan ahead of neighboring countries.

However, progress in literacy rates and education has yet to be reflected positively in the national female employment rate, where the female labour force participation rate in Jordan is at only 14% (ILO, 2019).

According to SIGI, 86,5% of females in Jordan aged over 15 are economically inactive and only 13.5% are active (3% of which are unemployed and 80% of the unemployed women hold a bachelor's degree or higher degrees) the increase in the percentage of economically inactive women (SIGI, 2020).