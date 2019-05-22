Baseline Study: EU Support to CSOs - Promoting Feminist leadership to Combat Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Jordan (PFL)

Executive Summary

Background

Women in Jordan are subjected to violence by men, ranging from explicit text messages over the phone, inappropriate remarks in public, sexual assault, rape, etc. However, they don’t have recourse to justice and there is no law against gender-based violence (GBV) nor a legal definition of sexual harassment. This results in women not wanting to register a complaint in case of violence against them. Young women and their groups and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) also lack information on what gender equality is or how to combat sexual harassment, and how power relations between men and women keep the status quo intact.

ActionAid’s ‘Promoting Feminist Leadership’ (PFL) to Combat Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) project, funded by the European Commission, contributes to women’s human rights by strengthening the participation of women and girls and their CBOs in local and national development processes in Jordan. More specifically, the project aims to build the feminist leadership of young women and men to combat violence against women and girls in public spaces in Jordan.

This report supports the PFL project through providing a knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAP) survey to establish the baseline for the Project on the safety of women in public spaces harassment in two provinces: Zarqa (in specific covering the areas Awajan and Al Hussein), and Mafraq (in specific covering the areas Al Hussein and Al Janoubi). The study also draws on information collected from key informants and potential project beneficiaries on the general situation of sexual harassment violence against women in Jordan. As part of the assessment 5 individual interviews (4 with females, 1 with males), 4 focus group discussions (3 with females and 1 with males), and 312 surveys (222 female respondents, 90 male respondents) were completed.

Findings

Issues of sexual harassment and violence against women: Survey findings showed that harassment against women is common with the majority (38.1%) of respondents reporting that ‘they are common’ and 15.4% reporting that they are ‘very common’. ‘Offensive remarks’ and ‘being physically followed’ were reported as the most prevalent types of harassment experienced by women in their areas. Moreover, most of the survey participants were aware of the different ways in which sexual harassment took place.

With regards to the age in which sexual harassment was most likely to be experienced, survey findings showed that females were believed to most likely experience harassment between the age of 12-40. Focus group participants believed that children under puberty and adolescent girls were at a higher risk of being subjected to sexual harassment. Survey findings highlighted that ‘streets’ were the most common places in which sexual harassment was experienced followed by stores and parks.

Focus group discussions revealed similar findings highlighting streets as common places, as well as spaces where sexes are mixed such as places of work, transportation, areas around schools, and public parks.

Causes of sexual harassment and perpetrators: Survey findings showed that men were perceived as the main perpetrators of sexual harassment, where almost all the females surveyed reported that they were likely to be strangers. Moreover, perpetrators were generally believed to be between the age of youth, adolescence and young adulthood. This was similar to focus group and key informant findings, which also revealed that perpetrators were believed to be generally adolescent and young men. However, there were also several reports of ‘older men’ being perceived as perpetrators of sexual harassment and specifically abuse, particularly in relation to practices such as child abuse within direct and extended family units and within communities.

As for the causes of sexual harassment, findings showed that victim blaming was commonly practiced in society, among both women and men. This was mentioned several times in focus group and key informant interviews and was confirmed by the survey findings. Survey results indicated that the highest female and male responses to causes of sexual harassment were for ‘the way women behave’ and ‘the way they respond to harassment’. Key informants also highlighted some other causes such as poverty and unemployment; inability for men to marry at a young age due to financial constraints; exposure to ‘western’ media and greater accessibility to Internet; poor religious beliefs and practice, as well as patriarchal norms which consolidate men’s unequal power over women and oppression towards women in the society.

Making public spaces safer: Overall, women reported feeling safe in public spaces. However, the majority of female respondents agreed or strongly agreed that sexual harassment is a serious problem, which needs to be addressed. During focus group discussions, women suggested placing police patrols, stricter sanctions on the perpetrators of sexual harassment, and recommended for educational reforms that focus on spreading notions of gender equality and mutual respect. Key informant interviews revealed similar findings in addition to recommendations such as establishing family parks, ensuring safer transportation networks, reinstating the role of mosque in the society, and supporting greater enforcement of the law to penalise perpetrators of sexual harassment.

Reactions when facing sexual harassment: Survey findings indicated that feeling ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ were the most common female reactions to experiences of sexual harassment. Most of the female survey participants mentioned that, if they were harassed, they would report to the police followed by ‘ask a male relative to confront the perpetrator’. Women who were unwilling to report to the police mostly indicated that it was because of shame and family reasons. The latter coincides with the focus group findings, which highlighted that the ‘culture of shame’ prevented people from reporting.

Knowledge about legal procedures to report sexual harassment: The majority of women surveyed reported knowing where to report cases of VAWG and harassment, however they were divided in their knowledge of laws and regulations on sexual harassment in Jordan and procedures to report these incidents. When asked, most of the female survey participants (78.4%) reported their willingness to use an online application/tool to informally/formally report sexual harassment incidents. This was supported by focus groups findings, however, some Syrian focus group participants mentioned that they would not let their daughters use the Internet nor would they report sexual harassment incidents referring to the ‘Arab culture’ and fear of being negatively perceived by society.