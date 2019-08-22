Baseline Assessment of Skills & Market Opportunities for Youth in Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan - 30 June 2015

Executive Summary

Background & Purpose. The crisis in Syria has forced around four million Syrians, most of them women and children, to flee the country, with approximately 629,128 registered Syrian refugees in Jordan. More than 80% of Syrian refugees in Jordan reside in its cities and towns, while the rest live in three official refugee camps in northern Jordan. Azraq Refugee Camp, opened in April 2014, is home to 20,000 of these refugees; over half of them are children below 18 and 45% of them of working age.

This document presents the results of a study commissioned by CARE International in Jordan to understand the skill supply and assess livelihood opportunities for youth in Azraq Refugee Camp. Incentive-Based Volunteering (IBV) was instituted as a livelihood development scheme that allows NGOs to hire camp residents as skilled or unskilled volunteers. In addition, two marketplaces have been built and are expected to be opened in Azraq Refugee Camp, creating the opportunity for refugee-led livelihood activities.

CARE International has commissioned this study with the objective of preparing for the market and providing recommendations for skill and livelihood development programs in the camp.

Methodology. Conducted during May-June 2015, the study uses primary and secondary, quantitative and qualitative research methods. Secondary data compiled and processed included analytical reports, statistics from UNHCR and the World Bank, field reports from Azraq, legislation, Standard Operating Procedures and other operational documents, in addition to the IBV Database managed by CARE in the camp. Primary data was collected from youth through 12 focus group discussions, 128 individual and group interviews with heads of households in the camp through a consumer needs questionnaire, and selected NGOs through structured interviews.

Main Findings. Most youth participants come from families with entrepreneurial involvement in the economy in Syria through a vocational workshop or a retail business. Most male youth possess at least one technical skill typically in a vocation such as metalworking, carpentry, painting, tailoring and décor, and family agriculture. Males below 18 have low retention of skills in comparison to young adults who have managed to accumulate 2-8 years of experience prior to arriving at the camp. Skills among youth have been acquired through non-formal apprenticeships facilitated by a network of family and acquaintances. Female youth have a skill set that contributed to their households’ selfreliance, particularly pickling and other food preservations, and to a lesser degree tailoring and beautification. Literacy levels were found to be modest among the male youth in the camp and were notably higher among the youngest youth, and among females, according to the survey. There is a growing awareness of the importance of literacy in improving work prospects among the population of young adults in the camp.

The IBV scheme continues to address a major economic gap in the camp, although opportunities fall short of meeting the demand for work. The scheme provides approximately 440 skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled positions for the camp’s population. With the rotation policy, available positions have so far been accessed by over 3,700 of current camp dwellers. Syrian young men possess high levels of skill for construction and maintenance work needs around the camp. A negative perception of women’s work was noted and changes in these perceptions were described by women in the focus groups together with increased motivation to become economically-involved. Women face several obstacles for working; the most substantial of these was their traditional role in the home.

The planned installation of electricity and the opening of a market in the camp are both highly anticipated by the residents and expected to drastically improve the quality of life. The market is expected to provide many of the commodities and services needed by the camp but not currently provided, and to improve the quality and variety of currently available commodities as businesses compete. There remains a great degree of uncertainty surrounding the organization of the market and the extent to which camp dwellers will be able to access livelihood opportunities.

Among viable livelihoods anticipated by the residents were: minimarkets, mobile repair shops, ice shops, sweets shops, water filters installation, vegetable markets, poultry butchers, popular foods restaurants (hummos, falafel, shawerma, roasted chicken), tailors and secondhand clothes and shoes shops.

Skill development programs were highly anticipated by the youngest male and female youth (those below 18) who seem to have significantly fewer responsibilities than older youth, were not allowed to join the IBV scheme, and were keen on continuing their skill development and in engaging in activities they found fun and useful. Older youth had greater interest in generating income than in skills development, which was seen less worthy of their time. Discussing this topic with the camp youth showed that there was a gender division of skills that has shaped their interests and livelihood choices, including skill development. Female choices were leaning towards skills that can mostly be applied at home, such as food preservation, hairdressing, and tailoring. Males mostly chose vocational crafts such as maintenance, carpentry, metalworking, painting, and car repair.