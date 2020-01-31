Azraq WASH Knowledge, Attitude and Practices (KAP) Survey - WASH services in Azraq Camp (December 2019)

1 Introduction

Assessment Methodology

Primary objective

To assess Azraq camp residents’ current knowledge, attitudes and practices towards water, hygiene and sanitation.

To inform (1) UNICEF’s efforts to increase water conservation, customer services satisfaction and accountability. (2) WASH services provided by humanitarian actors

Data collection

A quantitative closed-ended questionnaire, 376 random households were interviewed in September 2019

Data Analysis

The analysis was undertaken using quantitative tools to produce descriptive and analytical statistics